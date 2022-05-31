Jeff Hardy And Adam Cole Removed From Announced Dynamite Match

Both Jeff Hardy and Adam Cole have been removed from a match they were previously supposed to take part in during the upcoming June 1 episode of Dynamite.

AEW had announced during last night’s Double Or Nothing PPV that The Undisputed Elite will be competing in a 10 men tag team match on Wednesday’s show.

They had confirmed that Jeff and Matt Hardy will be teaming up with Christian Cage and the AEW tag team champions Jurassic Express to face Adam Cole and company in this bout.

However, the company posted an updated graphic for the bout on Monday. In the tweet as seen below, both Hardy and Cole have been removed from the promotional image:

The team of Jeff and Matt Hardy took on The Young Bucks in a dream match during the Double Or Nothing PPV. The Hardys picked up the win in this tag team match.

Adam Cole on the other hand, competed in the finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament against Samoa Joe. He defeated the current ROH TV champion to win the tournament.

There is no word yet on why either of these names were removed from the match. It’s possible that one of them may not have been cleared to compete and the other was simply removed to balance things out.