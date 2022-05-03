Jeff Jarrett Escorted Out Of AAA Show Due To Threat From Crowd

WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett alongside his wife Karen Jarrett apparently had to be escorted out of this past weekend’s AAA TripleMania event from Monterrey, Mexico.

The PPV event featured a segment where AAA owner Dorian Roldan came out to present a plaque to Monterrey native Latin Lover.

Lover was interrupted by Jarrett, his wife, and Rey Escorpion when he tried to cut a promo. Jeff teased the crowd and even got into the face of Marisela Peña who was seated at ringside.

The WWE Hall Of Famer went on to insult the fans. When Latin Lover took off his jacket, the wrestling veteran called him a “dirty, filthy, grimy Mexican”

Escorpion then took down Lover before Vampiro made his return. Vampiro cleaned the house after a brawl and stood tall as the heels retreated.

The promo cut by Jeff Jarrett seems to have upset the fans. Lucha Libre Online is reporting that he had to be escorted out of the arena by eight security guards for his safety.

Officials from the promotion apparently confiscated tortillas Jarrett planned to throw in the crowd. He was then provided additional security at his hotel due to overzealous fans.

There is no word yet on if Jarrett will be back in AAA anytime soon. Though after his latest promo work it’s likely that they will keep him away from shows for at least a while.