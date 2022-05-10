Jim Cornette Thinks AEW Had “Worst Segment” Ever On Wrestling TV

Jim Cornette isn’t one to mince words and he isn’t about to start now.

The legendary manager has become a controversial figure over the years. Some believe that Cornette’s rants have blackballed him from the industry. There are still a group of fans who support him through his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience.

Oftentimes, Jim reminisces about the old days and slams people he doesn’t like. His weekly shots towards AEW have also become a big part of his podcast.

Jim Cornette Rips AEW Segment Apart

Jim Cornette has made it clear that he isn’t a fan of what AEW is doing with Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews. Cornette believes the House of Black faction “sucks” due to bad creative direction.

He certainly didn’t change his mind during the May 4 episode of Dynamite. On the show, Julia Hart, who had been teasing a heel turn ever since being sprayed with mist by Malakai back in late 2021, looked ready to attack Brian Pillman Jr. with a chair but ultimately didn’t.

Cornette went off on the segment during his podcast (h/t ewrestlingnews.com):

“This was the worst segment I have ever seen on wrestling television because there was no redeeming value to this. This material was so horrible that nobody cared.

“Anybody who came up with this story should be sent away to prison. There’s no punishment too heinous. Nobody should have been forced to watch this.

“You send the kid [Brian Pillman Jr] to tell this story, which is hokey b****t. He tried so hard that he ended up screaming and squeaking, trying to put his soul into it for the rotten creative.”

In fairness to Jim, this segment has actually been widely panned online. A big criticism has to do with teasing the Hart turn for far too long.

Another problem many had with the segment is that it made the babyfaces, Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison, look weak. The two called out House of Black and when the group showed up, the faces just froze and got stomped out.