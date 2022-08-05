Watch: ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan Provides Emotional Update On Cancer Treatment

WWE Legend ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan has provided a great news about his health to his fans and confirmed that he is officially cancer free.

The WWE Hall of Famer shared a video on Instagram. It showed him ringing the cancer bell that hospitals have to celebrate the end of treatment for cancer patients.

In an emotional speech, Duggan mentioned how he had been listening to other people ringing the bell for weeks. He had been looking forward to getting the chance himself:

“For 8 weeks I’ve been coming by, looking at this bell, listening to the other folks coming by and ringing the bell,” said Jim Duggan, “I’ve been looking forward to it.”

The wrestling veteran went on to thank his doctors, nurses and technicians as well as his family, friends and all the fans for their support.

Jim Duggan underwent a procedure to remove his prostate in October 2021. He had announced later that year that he was cancer free.

Unfortunately for the former WWE star, the cancer returned in March earlier this year. He described it as a ‘terrifying time’ for his family and confirmed that he would have to undergo treatment.