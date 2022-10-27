Jim Ross Provides Update on Skin Cancer Battle and Recovery

AEW commentator Jim Ross is optimistic that a new treatment will speed up his recovery time after defeating cancer.

In October 2021, Ross was diagnosed with skin cancer which resulted in him missing several weeks of AEW programming.

Ross informed fans that December that he was cancer-free and made an immediate return to the announcer’s desk.

New Treatment

JR may be cancer free now, but he still has a long road to recovery before he is fully healed.

Speaking on the latest episode of Grilling JR, Ross explained the new treatment he will be starting soon.

“I’ve had a good week regarding my cancer issues. I’m going to start next week with some treatment. I can’t remember what the thing is called. Hyperbaric Chamber? Something along those lines. I’m going in on Tuesday for my first test run. See how it works. They think it will speed up the healing. And if it does, I win. And that’s what I’m looking for.”

Hyperbaric Chambers are often used during a cancer battle, but have been used after people have beaten cancer.

Recover Time

While JR will start treatment soon, the WWE Hall of Famer is well-aware that his recovery process will not be quick.

On the podcast, Ross explained that it’ll be at least a year before he’s 100%.

“We’re making some progress there. But I still think it’s going to be about a year of healing this wound. I’m just tired of dressing it and undressing it. Medicating and all that s***.”

Ross remained positive in the face off his new treatment, saying:

“Life is good. I’m alive, I have no cancer and I’m just healing. These burns, that’s what they look like. It looks like I’ve been caught in a fire. But it’s looking a lot better than it did.”