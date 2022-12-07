Jim Ross on William Regal: “I Don’t Know What the Future Holds for Him”

AEW commentator Jim Ross has become the latest name to suggest that William Regal‘s time with the promotion has come to an end.

Regal was cut from WWE in January of this year from his role with NXT, after over 20 years with the promotion.

A former WWE Intercontinental, European, and Tag Team Champion, the 2008 King of the Ring would debut for AEW at the Revolution Pay-Per-View in March 2022.

Jim Ross

William Regal was written off AEW TV last week with an attack by MJF and it has been reported that the British legend is set to leave the company and return to WWE.

On the latest episode of Grilling JR, Ross praised what Regal has brought to All Elite Wrestling.

“He’s been a very valuable resource, you can’t replace guys with that kind of experience and in Regal’s case, the patience to help these young guys. He was in the ring every day at [AEW] TV, he always had time for the talent, young green guys.” Jim Ross

Neither Tony Khan nor Regal have confirmed reports of his departure, and the British veteran had previously stated that his three-year contract would expire in early 2025.

The Future

Regal’s apparent exit comes not long after he betrayed the Blackpool Combat Club and aided MJF in winning the AEW World Championship at Full Gear.

On his podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the Salt of the Earth, and said he isn’t sure what’s next for William Regal.

“I mentioned to MJF, I said ‘The more you can sit under that learning tree of William Regal and talk about the psychology of being a wrestling villain, you should because he’s got great psychology.’ A very valuable asset wherever he may be, I don’t know what the future holds for him.”

MJF (sans Regal) is expected to appear on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

