John Morrison’s AEW Status Revealed

John Morrison made his AEW debut as “Johnny Elite” but is he a member of the full-time roster?

That question has been answered thanks to a report from PWInsider. The report notes that Morrison is currently not signed to a deal with AEW.

With that said, the promotion is open to having some more appearances from “Johnny Elite.”

Morrison was the “Joker” entrant in the men’s quarterfinals of the Owen Hart Cup. He went one-on-one with ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe. Morrison fell short in the match, getting pinned after taking a Muscle Buster.

After the match, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh hit the ring and attacked both men.

Members of CHAOS ran out to make the save.

WWE cut ties with Morrison back in Nov. 2021. He ended up returning to AAA as “Johnny Superstar” before settling on “Johnny Caballero.”

Fans have also witnessed Morrison return to the indies. He had a few matches under the GCW banner.