Johnny Elite Makes AEW Debut As The “Joker” Entrant In Owen Hart Cup

The quarterfinals of the Owen Hart Cup kicked off AEW Dynamite on May 18 and the “Joker” entrant was Johnny Elite.

Yes, the former John Morrison has made his way to AEW. He shared the ring with ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe.

Johnny Elite ended up losing the match via pinfall. After the match, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh attacked both men. Members of CHAOS ran out to make the save.

Check out his promotional debut:

A first time ever matchup between @SamoaJoe and #JohnnyElite is happening right now in this #OwenHart Foundation Men's Tournament right now! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/yau5wy5aad — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 19, 2022

Johnny was released from WWE back in Nov. 2021. The promotion used budget cuts as the reason for giving him his walking papers.

He made his return to AAA as Johnny Superstar. He quickly underwent another name change, referring to himself as “Johnny Caballero.”

Johnny also dabbled into the indies again, making appearances for GCW.