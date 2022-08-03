JoJo Siwa & Snoop Dogg Join WWE’s WrestleMania 39 Ticket Launch

WWE has announced that JoJo Siwa and Snoop Dogg will be just some of the names at the star-studded WrestleMania 39 Launch Party on Thursday, August 11 at 7 pm PT from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Fans can get into the party for free, and it will feature live in-ring matches and interviews with WWE stars, celebrity appearances, official WWE merchandise, and more.

Fans will also get a commemorative WrestleMania souvenir ticket while supplies last. The event will also give fans an exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets to WrestleMania 39 before making them available to the general public that Friday.

The part will feature actor/comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias. WWE stars slated to be there include Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Becky Lynch, The Miz, Maryse, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, The Usos, Theory, The Street Profits, Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Corey Graves, Dominik Mysterio, and Ricochet.

Fans can register for free admission and parking here.

WrestleMania takes place Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, 2023, from SoFi Stadium and will air on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

WWE previously announced that WrestleMania 40 is scheduled for Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7 in 2024 from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.