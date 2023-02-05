Jon Moxley Knows How AEW Can Set Itself Apart from Failed WWE Competitors

AEW has carved their own place in the wrestling world in a relatively short period. They have shown that there is demand for an alternate wrestling product that doesn’t follow the set formula of WWE. Jon Moxley thinks it’s exactly what they should continue doing.

The former AEW world champion recently spoke to Kev Nash on The Justin Kinner Show. He spoke about things such as his love for professional wrestling and leaving WWE. Speaking about what makes AEW the success it is, Mox explained that they have deviated from the set formula of WWE. Per Mox, it’s something they have to keep up:

“I think what we always have to remember is that it’s an alternative. I think the other promotions in the past that have tried to be the standard kind of WWE formula that’s kind of the known, typical [thing]. What people in North America think of as major league wrestling,” said Jon Moxley, “It comes off as WWE light and it comes off like some kind of Triple-A baseball or something. I don’t think we should ever be that.

He continued: “I think we should always do the opposite thing. The more subversive thing. The cooler thing. We should always be one step ahead and we should be on the precipice of like, what the next big thing in wrestling is. We should always be looking ahead you know. I think it’s important for us to always be an alternative. To see things and people and wrestlers and styles that you wouldn’t see anywhere else. [Things] that aren’t put into a blender and made to be part of a fancy polished product. “

You can check out Jon Moxley’s full interview below:

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription