Jon Moxley Will “Ride or Die” With AEW

Jon Moxley has been loyal to AEW since May of 2019. He extended his contract with the promotion for five more years back in October of 2022.

There is no secret that Jon Moxley has a tremendous passion for the pro wrestling industry. In a recent interview with Justin Kinner of ESPN Radio out of Dayton, Ohio, Moxley stated that he will ‘ride or die’ with AEW.

When asked by Justin Kinner, “What is about wrestling that pushes you so hard, that when you choose to have an off night and yet you choose not to?”

Moxley had this to say,

“I enjoy it, it’s recreation for me. As much as it is, anything else. What else are you going to do with your time? It’s the coolest job in the World. Some people like to go golfing, I like to step in a cage and attack people with weapons. There’s really no other levels of adrenaline you can reach.”

“At a certain point, once you’ve been doing this as long as I have, I need it for my soul. I go out there, get loose and get a little sweat on. I’ll have blood coming from my eyebrow and everything, it’s relaxing to me. I enjoy pro wrestling.”

Jon Moxley wants to leave a lasting impact.

(AEW)

Later in the interview, Kinner said that “it looks there are no regrets leaving the WWE back in 2019 to sign with AEW.”

Moxley said, “It was a wreck for guys like myself and Chris Jericho. We joked that we tied ourselves, we were getting in a raft and heading down the river. We had no idea what was going to come. It was not guaranteed that AEW was going to be a success. We didn’t know if the show was going to be any good”

We didn’t know if this was going to last. It was all a shot in the dark, but we all had faith. It was really important to the business for AEW to be successful. For the sport, the art of pro wrestling and for the fans.

Moxley would follow that up with this quote.