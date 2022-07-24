According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Jonathan Gresham has asked for his ROH/AEW release.

In the report, there was a conversation between Gresham and Tony Khan that was said to have involved Gresham “cussing out” Khan.

Sapp would go on to tweet, “There seems to be a lot of lack of communication between talent relations and talent that we’ve heard from. We’ve had stories of Gresham, Marko, Cage, Janela, and others not being able to get answers or responses.”

In an interview with WrestlePurists.com ahead of his recent ROH World Championship defense, he spoke about his communication with the AEW President.

“To be honest, I’ve not really talked to him. I don’t know what he thinks about me. Ive had very short conversations with him, when I say short I mean short. So I dunno. I would hope that he values me, I don’t know though. So we’ll find out in the coming weeks, months I guess.” Jonathan Gresham on communication with Tony Khan

The backstage incident seemed to play a part in Gresham’s mood going into his match against Claudio Castagnoli at Death Before Dishonor.

Gresham made his entrance without his signature octopus mask, robe or flag. Twitter user @HeelWillMahoney described it as him being called into work on his day off.

Castagnoli ended up defeating Gresham with the Ricola Bomb to become the new ROH World Champion.

Since his loss to Claudio, the former champion has deactivated his Twitter account.

More details on this story to come.