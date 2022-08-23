Kayla Braxton Blasts Gay Ex-WWE Employee who Mocked her Coming Out

In March last year, Kayla Braxton came out as bisexual, saying that she chooses being over having to choose between men and women.

In response, Braxton received a ton of support from those both in the industry and from fans, who accepted who she is.

Not everyone was as supportive however, including someone who worked for WWE at the time.

The Ex-Superstar

Not long after her public coming out, Braxton deactivated her Twitter account, with many believing it was due to harassment.

It turns out that it wasn’t just some fans who had an issue with her coming out, but an ex-Superstar decided that it was a point of ridicule.

Taking to Twitter this week, Braxton said that an ex-WWE employee, who is also gay, mocked her announcement and “made jokes about my revelation.”

Braxton would get the last laugh though, as she added that the ex-Superstar not only has been released but is “the main character in my new fav movie airing on TMZ.”

Braxton’s tweet, which has since been deleted, read:

“A little over a year ago, I came out publicly about my sexuality. (For those who are just tuning in, I like both) Around the time I came out, a former coworker who’s also gay, made jokes about my revelation. Anyway – he’s now the main character in my new fav movie airing on TMZ.”

Jake Atlas

Braxton didn’t name who she was referring to, but many people believe it is Jake Atlas.

In February 2018, Atlas came out as gay, and was released by WWE last year.

This week, TMZ shared footage from Atlas’ arrest in May after an incident with his boyfriend that led to the ex-Superstar being charged with battery.

The charges against Atlas were dropped in June.