Jake Atlas Insults Boyfriend in Bizarre Arrest Video

In May this year, former WWE SUperstar Jake Atlas was arrested and charged with assault following an incident with his boyfriend.

At the time, it was reported that Atlas had been drinking and his partner had arrived to collect him, and refused Atlas’ offer to stay out and drink with him.

Atlas was also said to be enraged that his boyfriend has been showing “half more attention” to a mutual female friend of the couple.

The Arrest

This week, TMZ Sports released the police video from the time of Atlas’ arrest.

In the video, the wrestler calls himself an “international trained Superstar” and that he has worked “across the world.”

Speaking about his boyfriend, Atlas said that he is a “nobody,” and that he is “terrible at sex.”

“He is a nobody. He is a f***ing b**ch ass. A f***ing p**sy.” Jake Atlas.

The domestic violence case against Atlas was dropped in June.

In a statement after his arrest, Atlas said he was “100% not proud of” his actions and admitted to alcohol abuse.

Atlas After WWE

Atlas signed with WWE in October 2019, but wouldn’t make his in-ring debut until the April 1, 2020, NXT, in a loss to Dexter Lumis.

On August 6, 2021, Atlas was among several released by NXT as part of ‘budget cuts.’

The following month, Atlas competed at Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor XII, losing to fellow NXT-alum Taylor Rest.

On the January 7, 2022 AEW Rampage, Atlas made his televised debut for the promotion in a loss to Adam Cole.

Atlas would suffer a knee injury during the match and was terminated from his AEW contract in June.