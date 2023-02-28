Kenny Omega Watched The Batman To Improve His Wrestling Performance

Young talents usually do many different things to try and improve their performance in the ring. This generally includes studying tapes of older generations and different styles from across the world. Kenny Omega, however, took a very different approach. When he felt the need to improve his storytelling, the former IWGP world champion found inspiration from the most unlikely of places.

The AEW star recently had an interview with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions podcast. He talked about his start in wrestling and his rise to fame. Omega was asked what he did to improve his performance and he noted that he had always been athletic. The former world champion then revealed that to improve on his storytelling, he took inspiration from cartoons instead of old wrestling tapes:

“I was getting matches around 18 minutes to 25-ish. Then for the big ones that’s anywhere from 30 to 50 to an hour. But the main ones are like 20-ish. So I thought how can I study for this? How can I improve myself? Can I take nods from anything around me? I began to study weekly cartoons, specifically superhero cartoons.” said Kenny Omega, “Because an episode lasts about 21 minutes long. There’s a beginning, there’s a middle, there’s an end. The hero gets put into peril at some point. Every week there’s probably a new villain featured.

He continued: “For example, Batman cannot fight the Joker every week. It’s not always going to be that serious. There’s not always going to be that. ‘Oh my goodness, the world may end’ moment. Sometimes he has to fight the Riddler. Sometimes he has to fight Mr. Freeze or Clayface. How do you make all those instances, How do you make all of those altercations interesting? How do you make them feel like they mean something? How do you make them different from one another? Sometimes you can elicit other emotions. Even though you are supposed to be taken as this incredible superhero. Someone that’s larger than life. Someone who is supposed to be one of the best at doing what you do. So I have found that specifically Batman cartoons – Justice League, Yeah, they really helped a lot.”

