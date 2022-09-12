KENTA Had The ‘Worst Experience’ In WWE Because Of CM Punk

For KENTA, his WWE career was one of the worst experiences in the wrestling business because he wasn’t able to use the GTS move he created.

The Japanese star joined WWE back in January 2014 as Hideo Itami. It was around the same time when CM Punk made his infamous departure from the promotion.

Since Punk used the GTS move as a finisher in WWE for a long time, KENTA wasn’t allowed to use the maneuver during his 4 years long run with the company.

The former IWGP US champion has joined in on the debate about Punk recently. He made a tweet agreeing with the sentiment of Bobby Fish earlier this week.

KENTA On His Time In WWE

KENTA then made another comment referring to Punk and his time in WWE recently. He mentioned how he wasn’t able to use the GTS move during this period:

“Let the world know. One of my worst experience in this business is that I was not allowed to use MY finishing move for 4 years. A move which I created on my own. WHAT A LIFE.”

CM Punk has not yet responded to the remarks from KENTA. Though we can be certain that the former WWE champion has taken a note of it and Punk may fire back at him at the right time.