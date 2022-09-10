KENTA 100% Agrees With Bobby Fish For Saying CM Punk Stole His Finisher

Add KENTA to the list of CM Punk‘s enemies.

The NJPW star took to Twitter to respond to the recent interview comments made by former AEW talent Bobby Fish, who unleashed his true thoughts on Punk following the disastrous events from last Sunday’s ALL OUT media scrum and the backstage brawl that occurred afterwards. Fish’s full comments can be found here.

At one point in the interview Fish stated that Punk was in the wrong for stealing KENTA’s finishing maneuver, the GTS, and not even having the decency to give him any credit over the years. The former Undisputed Era’s exact quotes were, “Phil, you took a man’s finishing maneuver. Anyone who knows pro-wrestling knows that’s f***ed up. You weren’t even decent enough to change the name.”

KENTA Agrees With Fish

So how did KENTA feel about what Fish said? He tweeted out the quotes on his persona account and writes, “Hey Bobby. You Are 100% right.”

Hey Bobby.

You are 100% right. pic.twitter.com/p6nizBc5Rx — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) September 10, 2022

This isn’t the first time KENTA has made his feelings about Punk known. Ahead of Forbidden Door (prior to Punk breaking his foot) he wrote “It looks like the forbidden door won’t open for me But I’m totally fine as long as he pays royalty.”

It looks like the forbidden door won’t open for me

But I’m totally fine as long as he pays royalty ???#Go2Sleep https://t.co/CkCwUthqJF — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) May 31, 2022

That’s not all. Sometimes KENTA just goes off on Punk whenever he feels like it.

CM PUNK IS A PIECE OF SH*T — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) January 27, 2022