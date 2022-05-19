Kevin Nash Podcast “Kliq This” Launching in July

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is joining the podcast world.

The 6-time World Champion and nWo original is teaming up with Sean Oliver (Kayfabe Commentaries) and Podcast Heat to bring you “Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast.”

The show, which will featured uncensored and unfiltered conversations, premieres July 11th. Kliq This will be available on major audio and video platforms.

Kevin Nas had this to say in a press release sent in to SEScoops:

“Kliq This listeners will get a magical mystery tour into all aspect of life,” said Nash. “No topic is off limits or out of bounds. We will be pop culture driven, but not too timid to attack today’s current cancel culture.”

“Kliq This will be the best of what fans loved about our shoot interviews together, just on a much broader scale,” added Oliver. “Fans will slide up to the bar next to Kevin and me for banter and guests ranging from the stars of wrestling, to entertainment, to music and Lord knows what else.”

Nash and Oliver have worked together extensively for a series of shoot interviews.

