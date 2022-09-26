Kevin Nash: Nobody Ever Broke their Neck Until the German Suplex Came Around

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash‘s days in the ring are long behind him, but don’t ever expect Big Daddy Cool to hit, or sell, a German Suplex.

The variation on the traditional Suplex, the German sees a wrestler grab an opponent’s waist from behind, and throw them overhead.

Speaking about the move during the latest episode of Kliq This, Nash said that the risk factor is often not worth it.

“Nobody got hurt until the German. Nobody ever broke their neck when I first broke in. But then all of a sudden that German Suplex comes in, phew!” Kevin Nash on the dangers of the German Suplex.

The German Suplex results in wrestlers landing on their back and neck and has resulted in injuries.

The Knife Edge Chop

The Suplex wasn’t the only move on Nash’s list, as he also took aim at the knife edge chop.

The chop, while most synonymous with two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has since been adopted by many wrestlers, and now used on a regular basis.

Nash explained that the move, and how wrestlers will trade it back and forth, spoils the suspension of disbelief for fans.

“Jericho and Danielson had that match in AEW, where I lost count. I just don’t get it. I lost count. Why is it ‘I give you one. You sell it. You give me one. I sell it?'”

“Why is it ‘I give you one. You sell it. You give me one. I sell it?'” Kevin Nash on the use of the knife edge chop trade offs.

Although Nash doesn’t care for the move, he admitted that he did like the unique twist Ricky Steamboat gave the chop.

“I used to like when Ricky The Dragon Steamboat would send them off [the rope] and drop to one knee and do like a Steven Seagal-ish chop.”

Before Nash entered the world of pro-wrestling, the future Hall of Famer worked as a bouncer.

Addressing his time in the role, Nash said that staff were warned to not use a real chop, due to the damage the attack could do in proximity to a person’s heart.

“Our management just immediately outlawed that [the knife edge chop.] When you chop somebody [for real] that’s right below using a handgun. The list goes ‘Firearm, knife edge chop.'”

Nash did later discuss the chops he received from Ric Flair, and why they worked when others don’t.

“Ric would chop me, but Ric would always follow it up with a punch. Chop. Punch. So the chop could give him a chance to fire his f punch. But they’re not doing that [anymore.] There’s psychology for why it would or wouldn’t work.”

The Piledriver

Piledrivers have become a rarity in more modern-day wrestling, especially in WWE, due to the risk of neck injury.

Nash also noted that the move is too dangerous, and that it is simply not needed to have a good match.

“Piledrivers are another one. I mean that almost paralyzed Steve [Austin.] I’ve never given one. I don’t take backdrops and I don’t give backdrops. There are certain things you have to do in order to f***** have a pro-wrestling match. Like running the ropes is one of them.”

Nash’s comment is in reference to the Summerslam 1997 match between Steve Austin and Owen Hart, where Hart’s sit-out tombstone piledriver would break the Rattlesnake’s neck.

