Kevin Nash Discusses Problem With Raw That Led To Demise Of WCW Nitro

The oversaturation of TV programs is a big problem with wrestling nowadays. Kevin Nash thinks that it’s one of the big issues with WWE.

The wrestling veteran talked about things such as his friend Triple H taking over the WWE creative and more in the latest episode of Kliq This.

Discussing the problems with WWE, Nash mentioned how Raw being three hours long is a big issue. Per Kevin, it’s just too f**king long:

“I think one of the problems that the company has right now is that Raw is three hours long. I thought that was the demise of Nitro when it went three hours.

Three hours is too long, it’s like asking your fanbase every Monday to watch fucking Titanic or Avatar.” said Kevin Nash, “It’s just too fucking long.”

The former nWo member later claimed that he would like Raw to be a mature M-Rated show and be played on Friday nights on FX.

Kevin Nash noted that he is tired of seeing more aggressive language from third graders compared to WWE stars.

Quotes via Fightful