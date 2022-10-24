Kevin Nash Speaks About the Passing of His Son Tristen

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is speaking about the unspeakable tragedy that has touched his family. Nash’s son Tristen passed away unexpectedly last week. He was only 26. Nash addressed the situation on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast.

Co-host Sean Oliver said he heard from Kevin last Tuesday afternoon. Tristen had been rushed to the hospital for what they believed was a seizure.

“The seizure caused a cardiac arrest, said Nash. “He was basically dead in his room on the floor with the EMT working on him, and they got him back, they got him in the ambulance and.. trying to save his life, so.. to the people at Halifax Hospital, doctors and nurses, I thank you.”

Oliver brought up that Tristen wasn’t feeling well in the days prior to his passing. Nash said they both decided to stop drinking alcohol. The effects of abstaining from alcohol after periods of excessive consumption can be very serious.

“We both decided that we were going to stop drinking,” he continued. “So, it was a situation where we both went cold turkey. I don’t think either of us felt great, because you stop drinking coffee for a day and you get a headache. I think we were both dealing with it, but also because we’re so close tot he cruise lines here, that Norovirus shit is always prevalent.”

Oliver asked what precipitated the decision for them to stop drinking. Nash said Tristen had had some alcohol-related ‘incidents’ and was hospitalized earlier this year due to his dependency.

“He had this situation, at the beginning of the year, hospitalized for almost 60 days due to drinking. This is my cross to bear. It’s alcoholism. It took one of my dearest friends, it took Scott, and now it’s taken my son.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Kevin Nash and his family during this difficult time.

If you or someone you care about is struggling with alcohol dependency, you can contact the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.