Kevin Nash Tried To Get The Undertaker To Join the nWo

Kevin Nash reveals what WWE legend he wanted to jump ship to WCW, and join the now deceased company’s top faction, the New World Order (nWo).

The Hall of Famer was a guest on his old boss Eric Bischoff‘s 83 Weeks podcast to discuss all things WCW, which is where the former world champion revealed how he had talks with the Undertaker about changing sides during the height of the Monday Night Wars.

Nash states that his pitch to Taker was that he had no bargaining power in WWE as long as he remained under the Deadman gimmick.

“The Undertaker was the one that I was trying to get. That was the one and I’m not saying – I just told him ‘You gotta switch up your gimmick man.’ I said ‘You’ve got no bargaining power whatsoever as long as you stay in that Undertaker gimmick.”

After a temporary hiatus Undertaker would return to WWE as the iconic American Badass character, a completely different tase from the Phenom. Nash says he doesn’t credit himself for Taker’s gimmick change, but does acknowledge that the character was more likely to succeed outside of WWE.

“I’m not saying that made him turn into the American Badass, I’m just saying that American Badass you can take pretty much wherever you wanna go. They had to pay those guys money, if they wanted to keep them they had to pay them.”

