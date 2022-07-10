[Exclusive] Killer Kelly Reveals Why She Has Been Missing From Impact For 2 Years

The wrestling career of Killer Kelly has been a roller coaster ride. She was offered a WWE contract not long after she decided to pursue a career in wrestling in her mid-20s. She competed in NXT UK. She also took part in the 2018 Mae Young Classic before getting released in 2020. Kelly then made her debut for Impact Wrestling. It looked like she was finally ready to make her mark but she then disappeared from Impact for two years.

The former wXw Women’s Championship recently spoke to SEScoops’ own Steve Fall. Kelly revealed that she was offered an Impact contract on the day she made her debut on November 24, 2020. Furthermore, she revealed that she has been contracted for the past two years:

“Well, it was exactly on that day. On that same day that I wrestled, I got offered a deal. So I’ve been contracted for the past two years.”

When Fall inquired about the reason for her absence from Impact programming, Killer Kelly revealed that it was due to Visa issues. She had to go back to her home country of Portugal shortly after her Impact debut. Unfortunately for Kelly, this is when the Coronavirus struck and she got stuck there:

“Well, you have to ask the good ol’ United States of America (why she hasn’t been wrestling). Its legalities, legalities, legalities…It was a very tedious process, which impact dealt with wonderfully. They took care of everything, but it was a horrible process. They were wonderful about it. After they offered the contract, I had to go back to Portugal. Then I was stuck in Portugal.

They did everything in their power to get me out of Portugal. It was a visa process that started in Portugal, and then it didn’t pan out. Then I had to come to the United States and start all over again. It was a whole process. But finally, I can say that I’m part of Impact. I can finally work and I am excited.”

Killer Kelly’s Struggle With Mental Health Issues

Being stuck at home and not being able to compete was a horrible experience for Killer Kelly. It was during this time she found out that she had ADHD, in addition to being diagnosed with severe anxiety and depression:

“It was terrible. It was horrible. Well, at least I sought some help. I finally found out that I had severe depression, severe anxiety. Most recently, I found out that I have ADHD. So that really helped me to finally seek out mental health help. But the whole waiting, the whole being locked. It was a very horrible experience.

It really put me down. I was in lower than rock bottom. It was just awful. Without my husband, without his help and without impact, I don’t know what I would do. Impact was beyond professional, beyond professional… They were amazing, dealing with everything.”

The good news is that Killer Kelly is now back in the United States and she is ready to compete in Impact again. The July 7 episode of the show featured a vignette teasing her return with a new persona.

You can watch Killer Kelly’s full interview with SEScoops below: