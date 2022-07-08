IMPACT Wrestling News From 7/7 Episode: KUSHIDA, Killer Kelly, Mia Yim

Last night, many notable pieces of news emerged from the July 7 episode. We have collected some of the news and updates from last night’s episode.

Killer Kelly To Return

During the July 7 episode of IMPACT, a vignette aired that announced the return of Killer Kelly to IMPACT Wrestling.

In November 2020, Killer Kelly made her IMPACT debut. She competed in the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament where she teamed with Renee Michelle. Unfortunately, Michelle and Kelly lost to Jordynne Grace and Jazz in the first round of the tournament.

Earlier in the day, Kelly teased that something would be happening “esta noite” or tonight.

Killer Kelly hasn’t wrestled since September 2021. In her last match, she challenged Roxanne Perez (Rok-C) for the ROH Women’s Championship.

In October 2021, she announced that she would be focusing on her health and stepping away from wrestling for the year.

Mia Yim Is The #1 Contender

Mia Yim is the new number one contender for the Knockouts Championship.

Yim and Deonna Purrazzo battled in the main event of the July 7 episode of IMPACT Wrestling. Yim was able to defeat Deonna to become the next person to challenge the Knockouts Championship Jordynne Grace.

.@DeonnaPurrazzo and @MiaYim are giving EVERYTHING they have for a shot at the Knockouts World Championship!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Q0UmAMgDJY — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 8, 2022

Alan Angels Debuts

The former AEW wrestler Alan Angels made his IMPACT Wrestling debut on the July 7 episode of their TV.

The tapings for this episode of Impact Wrestling TV took place just days after Angels’ AEW contract expired. Alan’s full-time AEW deal expired recently, but he decided to turn down a part-time deal.

It is unclear whether or not Angels has signed a contract. As Alan is from Georgia, where the tapings took place, this could be a one-off appearance.

Alan answered “Speedball” Mike Bailey’s open challenge for the X-Division Championship. On the Against All Odds pay-per-view, Bailey issued the open challenge. On the next night at the tapings, Alan Angels showed up to answer his call.

KUSHIDA To Debut

KUSHIDA is set to make his debut at the IMPACT Derby City Rumble.

IMPACT Wrestling has recently announced that at their next TV tapings the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and current NJPW star KUSHIDA will make his debut for the promotion. The TV tapings will take place in Kentucky on July 15 and 16.

The tapings will happen at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. Tickets for the event are currently on sale here.

IMPACT Derby City Rumble Card