(Exclusive) Killer Kelly Details ‘Exhausting’ WWE Experience

Impact Wrestling star Killer Kelly had a short (and strange) experience working for WWE. She was offered a contract during her rookie year in the wrestling industry. She made her debut at the inaugural NXT UK event. Kelly also took part in the 2018 Mae Young Classic where she lost in the first round.

Unfortunately, WWE did not use her much beyond that. The young star was occasionally used to put some other talents over before being released from her contract in January 2020.

Killer Kelly spoke with SEScoops this past week to discuss her absence from Impact for the past 2 years, her new persona and more. She also opened up about her time in the Vince McMahon owned promotion.

Watch Killer Kelly’s interview with Steve Fall for SEScoops below, followed by highlights from the conversation.

Why Killer Kelly said yes to a WWE contract with very little experience:

“So I had a good and somewhat bad experience [in WWE]. As soon as I got offered that contract. I said ‘Yes, like 100% Yes, because WWE is the dream.’ It was what I grew up watching. I was like ‘Ok, this is the thing that I want to do.’ But at the same time, I was just coming up as a professional wrestler. Basically, within the year that I decided to take a chance on myself and move to Germany to train to become professional wrestler, do this professionally. I got offered the contract. It was like everything at the same time. I had no time to read, to think, to do anything. So I felt like that came too soon to me. Because WWE was the dream. I didn’t even think about anything. I just said yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes. I never stood up for myself. I was afraid to give ideas. I was afraid of doing basically anything. I was walking on eggshells all the time because I was afraid of messing that up.”

Her exhausting WWE experience due to mental health issues:

“The whole experience being like that, and now knowing of my mental issues that I have. Anxiety, depression, ADHD, all of that exhausted me mentally, to the point that I wasn’t enjoying my time in WWE. I didn’t enjoy it at all. Because I was so stressed. I was so anxious all the time. I had everything. I could have had a blast there. But I didn’t because of my brain. So that kind of sucks. It sucks that I wasn’t on medication early. It sucks that I didn’t know about that. So that whole experience was very exhausting for me. But other than that, I have nothing bad to say about WWE. It was just my brain. It was my brain. I didn’t have the spotlight on me but I enjoyed my position. They basically gave me matches to make the other people shine. So that means that they have the stress on me that I can help them shine, help them achieve whatever they need to. That was kind of an honor.”

If Killer Kelly had any problems with her WWE spot:

“I was happy with my place there. But then brain didn’t let me enjoy anything. I didn’t have the, I don’t want to say the guts, the mental capacity of saying what I wanted to do. [To share] any ideas. [To] actually have fun with it, which is what I’m currently doing with impact. My brain, it’s not 100% good, but it’s good. I am still anxious all the time. I’m still nervous, but that’s because I love wrestling. Now I feel like I could show my full potential and enjoy. Really, really enjoy what I’m doing and just be myself. I’m so excited about it.”