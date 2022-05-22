How Much Killer Kross And Scarlett Bordeaux Are Making Now Compared To WWE

Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux have gone on from having WWE contracts to working indie dates in less than a year. This change, however, has not affected their finances as you’d expect.

Bordeaux recently had an interview with WrestlingInc. Among other things, she discussed their finances and said that they are making the same amount of money as they were making on the main roster:

“Financially, I will just say it — we are making the same as a WWE main roster salary.” – Scarlett Bordeaux

Scarlett Bordeaux continued by mentioning how they are much busier now than they were before. It’s because they have multiple ventures and have to make all their business decisions by themselves as well:

“We are actually busier now than we were before, 100 percent. We are answering more emails, dealing with contracts, dealing with contracts with television shows, movies.

With his Twitch, with my OnlyFans, we are nonstop busy and hustling. But we have 100 percent creative freedom and no rules whatsoever to what we are doing.”

Both Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux joined WWE in February 2020. They went on to have a successful NXT career with Kross winning the title twice during his stay.

Though the pair were broken up when they were called up to the main roster. After being in the creative limbo for months, both the stars were released in November last year.