Tony Khan: “I Really Like Killer Kross And Scarlett”

Tony Khan has recently said that he is a fan of Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.

On April 1, Ring of Honor’s Supercard of Honor show marked their official return from their hiatus. This was also the first event for the promotion under Tony Khan’s ownership. Tony Khan announced on the March 2 Dynamite that he had bought the legendary promotion.

Tony Khan On Talks Between ROH And Kross & Scarlett Prior To Ownership

At one point, it seems that Killer Kross and Scarlett had been in talks with prior management about appearing. At the Supercard of Honor media scrum, Tony Khan addressed this report by explaining that he is a fan of both of them, but that neither of the pair were locked in for anything specific. Khan noted that prior management had reached out to a lot of people. However, he wanted to stay true to the stories of Ring of Honor.

“They weren’t booked by…nothing was really booked until I took over. There was some stuff that had been announced, but they had never been announced on the show. Given some of the stuff on the show, I thought…I really like Killer Kross and Scarlett, I don’t think they were specifically locked into any match or a specific thing, although it’s possible the prior management had talked to them. The prior management had talked to a lot of people.

I tried to stay true to the stories of Ring of Honor and I want to build a new era of Ring of Honor and I tried to feature a lot of the former names and a lot of names of the past and also debut people in Ring of Honor for the first time, some wrestlers from AEW like Brian Cage and Swerve and others. It was very cool and there was a lot of people who had history in Ring of Honor and wrestled there in the past or recently who are in AEW.

When I took over the booking, there had only been a few things announced and that wasn’t one of the things and there was no match locked in. Total respect for both of them and could’ve easily seen that fitting in too,” Khan said.

Kross & Scarlett’s WWE Release

Kross and Scarlett were released by WWE in November 2021. Since then, Kross has been appearing for Major League Wrestling and the Control Your Narrative promotion. Kross also made his debut for NJPW Strong last night at NJPW Lonestar Shootout.

For NJPW Lonestar Shootout results, click here.

For ROH Supercard of Honor results, click here.

H/T to Jeremy Lambert & Gisberto Guzzo of Fightful for the transcription