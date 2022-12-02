Kota Ibushi Training Again as his NJPW Contract is Set to Expire

Despite the issues, Kota Ibushi has remained with New Japan Pro Wrestling, but that will change soon.

Kota went public about his issues with the promotion via social media as Ibushi stated that he was going to expose the “cheaters-gun and sexually harassing bosses.” He also shared conversations between himself and New Japan higher-up Yusuke Kikuchi where he alleged Kikuchi threatened to terminate Ibushi’s contract for making an appearance accompanying wrestlers to the ring at TAKA Michinoku’s Just Tap Out promotion.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer gave an update on the status of Kota Ibushi as it was noted that Ibushi’s NJPW contract is scheduled to expire at the end of January 2023.

Kota’s Upcoming Free Agency

(via NJPW)

Meltzer wrote: “Kota Ibushi has been in light training in the ring of late and thus far the shoulder has held up well so that’s a good sign. His New Japan contract expires at the end of January and he made a tweet hinting at that. There was a lot of bad feelings over the past year but nothing is definite regarding staying or leaving at that point past he brought it up in a cryptic way about being a free agent in two months.”

Ibushi hasn’t wrestled since his match with Kazuchika Okada in the 2021 G1 Climax finals which ended in a stoppage when Ibushi injured his shoulder.

In June, NJPW announced Ibushi, Kikuchi, and NJPW president Takami Ohbari were being penalized by having their pay reduced by 10 percent for three months. Also, Kikuchi was also transferred to a different position within the company.