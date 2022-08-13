Kris Statlander Injury Update: Successful Surgery, Back in the Gym

Kris Statlander has provided another update on her latest injury.

Statlander was climing the ranks in AEW‘s Women’s division before recently sustaining a knee injury. She reached the #2 spot in the rankings, which put her within striking distance of AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa and TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

Unfortunately, she won’t be wrestling again any time soon. Her most recent match took place at the August 5th AEW Dark tapings. Fans in attendance reported that she appeared to injure her leg. The injury was confirmed on the August 10th edition of Dynamite.

Statlander Confirms Knee Injury

(AEW)

On Thursday (8/11), Statlander took to social media to address the news of her injury:

Welp. One knee fixed, one to go. After the first knee injury I came back stronger and better than ever so it’s all over for you all when I come back from this one. I’m sorry to let you all done once again. I’ll be back bigger, more powerful, and more than a woman. — Kris Statlander (@callmekrisstat) August 11, 2022

“One knee fixed, one to go” is a reference to another knee injury that kept her out of action for nearly a year. She suffered a high-grade ACL tear in June 2020, underwent surgery shortly after and was out until March 2021.

Latest Injury Update

On Saturday (8/13), Statlander checked in with a video on Instagram of herself working out her “blown out” knee.

“The main focus now is maintaining as much strength as possible to lessen post op atrophy,” she wrote. “If you want to yell at me for pushing my self while injured remember it’s free to mind your business. I’m taking extra precautions to make sure I’m stable through all movements, using lighter weights with every rep controlled, making sure I don’t reach any uncomfortable ROM or recreate any pain.”

Statlander said some people would use the injury as a chance to take a break from reaching her goals, but now her.

“I know my moment in my wrestling career will come, not yet, but soon. I’ll come back stronger than before just like last time. It’s not a setback unless you allow it to be.” – Kris Statlander

We’ve updated our Wrestling Injuries Tracker to reflect Kris Statlander’s knee injury.