Kris Statlander Undergoes Knee Surgery, Timeframe for Return

Kris Statlander has undergone knee surgery that will keep her out of action for the remainder of the year. Statlander was climbing the ranks in AEW‘s Women’s division before sustaining an injury at the August 5th AEW Dark tapings. The company confirmed her injury on the August 10th edition of Dynamite.

Statlander reached the #2 spot in the rankings, which put her within striking distance of a title match. Unfortunately, she won’t be wrestling again any time soon.

On August 11th, she took to social media to address the news of her injury.

“Welp. One knee fixed, one to go. After the first knee injury I came back stronger and better than ever so it’s all over for you all when I come back from this one. I’m sorry to let you all done once again. I’ll be back bigger, more powerful, and more than a woman.”

Statlander underwent knee surgery earlier today, based on her posts on social media. This is her second major knee injury since joined AEW.

I must’ve been thinking of you when I got injured, because you make my knees weak. Xoxo pic.twitter.com/MlX4UhYMwY — Kris Statlander (@callmekrisstat) September 7, 2022

