Kyle O’Reilly Provides An Injury Update

Kyle O’Reilly recently joined the list of AEW’s injury reserve. Kyle has now provided an update on his injury.

O’Reilly has not wrestled since the June 8 AEW Dynamite where he won a battle royal to face Jon Moxley in the main event of the same episode. He would lose to Moxley who would go on to compete in and win the Interim AEW World Title match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

On the June 17 episode of AEW Rampage, Kyle was hit in the balls with a bat by Sting. As a result, O’Reilly claimed that his “testicles were swollen.”

O’Reilly On His Career

The Undisputed Elite member provided an update on his injury when speaking on This is VANCOLOUR.

Kyle said, “This October, I’ll be wrestling for 17 years now. It’s a lot of bumps, a lot of wear and tear on your body. Fortunately, nothing serious has really happened to me. I’ve been hurt a lot, I’ve been injured, but I’ve always grinded through, made the date, showed up and performed as well as I can in the ring despite whatever I was nursing. Sometimes, the medical staff needs to save us from ourselves.

“As wrestlers, we’ll go until the wheels fall off. ‘My shoulder is hurt? Okay, I won’t do any moves where I land on my shoulder.’ We’re crazy like that.

“This is something I’ve been dealing with, it’s a nagging thing that I’ve been dealing with, specifically, pretty bad for the last five years. In the last few weeks of wrestling on AEW, I’ve been really banged up and didn’t know the extent of it until now.

Kyle Doesn’t Know Recovery Time Yet

“I still don’t know all the information, so I don’t want to disclose exactly what is happening with me. I need more information and I should know probably this week what the recovery time is going to be and what the recovery will entail.

“All I can do is, if there is time off, use it to remotivate myself, get in better shape, and come back stronger than ever before.”

It is still unknown when O’Reilly will return to AEW TV. His reDRagon partner, Bobby Fish, is also sidelined with an injury.

