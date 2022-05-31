Lacey Evans Doesn’t Appear on WWE Raw Despite Being Advertised

Last-minute WWE changes leading to announced appearances getting nixed is not a new thing. Lacey Evans is the latest victim of this trend.

WWE had announced on last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw that the Sassy Southern Belle will be returning to action on this week’s episode of the show.

However, the episode this week had no mention of why Evans’ match was cut. WWE did reference her appearance as the honorary Grand Marshal at the Coca-Cola 600.

Lacey is a former US Marine so the company probably wanted to time her return with the Memorial Day but plans changed and it couldn’t take place.

Lacey Evans has been away from ring for over a year. She last wrestled during the February 15, 2021 episode of Raw. She was scheduled to compete at the Elimination Chamber but was pulled due to her pregnancy.

WWE started airing vignettes for her return from the April 8 episode of SmackDown this year. She was then drafted to Raw.

Despite the vignettes promoting her as a babyface, reports suggested that Evans is supposed to work as a heel. Whether or not it actually turns out to be the case will be revealed when the female star finally makes her in-ring return.