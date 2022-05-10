Lacey Evans Reportedly Going Heel Despite Babyface Promos

If you thought Lacey Evans was being set up for a massive babyface run, think again.

WWE has been rolling out videos of Lacey telling her life story. Lacey is a former military police officer in the Marines. She served from 2009 through 2014.

Many thought that WWE had a layup on their hands with Evans as a top female babyface star. As it turns out, the company is going in a different direction.

Lacey Evans Not A Babyface (Report)

PWInsider is reporting that while the promos have garnered a positive reaction from many, they are not setting up for a face run. The report claims that WWE plans on keeping Lacey Evans a heel.

Furthermore, Evans has been moved from SmackDown to Raw. She cut one of her promos during the May 9 episode of Raw.

Fans who watched the May 6 episode of SmackDown may have suspected that Lacey wasn’t going face after all. After that promo, the ring announcer said that Evans requested that all fans stand and show her the proper respect.

It left fans confused as Lacey has been talking about abuse, drug use, overdoses, and suicide for weeks.

As it turns out, we may be in the midst of a troll job from WWE creative.