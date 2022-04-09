WWE SmackDown Results (4/8): The Bloodline, Gunther Debuts, Lacey Evans, WrestleMania Fallout

WWE SmackDown aired live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI. It was the first episode of SmackDown following WrestleMania 38. Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser debuted on tonight’s SmackDown. Lacey Evans returned and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns closed the show. It was also announced that Ricochet will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Jinder Mahal next week.

SmackDown Results

Xavier Woods def. Butch Gunther def. Joe Alonzo Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn via count out Liv Morgan def. Sasha Banks

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Rousey Challenged Flair To An I Quit Match

Kayla Braxton was in the ring to begin this week’s SmackDown and introduced Ronda Rousey as the “baddest woman on the planet”. Rousey was all smiles making her way to the ring and noted how Flair picked up a cheap win at WrestleMania. Footage of shown of Flair tapping out while the referee was down at the premium live event. Ronda wanted revenge and challenged Flair to an I Quit match at WrestleMania Backlash. Rousey didn’t want Flair to have an excuses this time around.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair interrupted from the jumbotron. Flair laughed at Rousey for thinking she deserved another shot at her title. Charlotte declined the challenge. Rousey said the match will happen and Flair will scream she quits as she breaks her arm in half.

Xavier Woods def. Butch

Xavier Woods faced Butch tonight on SmackDown. Kofi Kingston, Sheamus, and Ridge Holland were ringside. Before the match, New Day said that this is the season premiere and the records have reset, so the teams are now 0-0 against each other.

Woods tripped up Butch to start off the action. Sheamus and Ridge started yelling at Butch and he got mad. Butch got Woods in a submission hold but Xavier got his foot on the ropes. Woods connected with a Dropkick that knocked Butch to the the outside. Butch slammed Woods onto the ring apron as SmackDown went to a break.

When SmackDown returned, Butch was still in control but Woods rolled him up for the pinfall victory. After the match, Butch threw a temper tantrum and unloaded some strikes on Ridge Holland before Sheamus broke it up.

Gunther Debuted With A Win, Raquel Rodriguez

Sami Zayn complained to Adam Pearce about having to face the Jackass crew at WrestleMania. Zayn wanted his respect back and wanted to face the next person that walked out of the men’s locker room. Drew McIntyre emerged and Sami tried to talk himself out of the match. Pearce made it official and was then handed a note to end the segment. Ronda Rousey later showed up to speak with Adam Pearce. She wanted to know if the I Quit match was official and he said Rousey will get an answer tomorrow.

Ludwig Kaiser (FKA as Marcel Barthel) in NXT came to the entrance ramp and introduced Gunther (FKA as Walter) in NXT.

It's probably good that they changed the name from Ludwig Klaus to Ludwig Kaiser. The name was still listed at Klaus internally as recently as 7 PM EST. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 9, 2022

.@Gunther_AUT & Ludwig Kaiser have arrived on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/h8vzQOLZdK — WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2022 Gunther faced Joe Alonzo and beat him down in the corner to start off the action. Gunther leveled him with a big boot to the face. Gunther followed it up with a Body Slam and a Powerbomb for the pinfall victory.

Raquel Rodriguez (FKA Raquel Gonzalez) in NXT then was interviewed backstage by Kayla Braxton. Los Lotharios interrupted and flirted with her. Raquel declined to end the segment.

Madcap Moss & Happy Corbin Brawled

Happy Corbin and Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner Madcap Moss made their way to the ring for an episode of Happy Talk. Corbin said that this was supposed to be a celebration for his victory at WrestleMania but he wound up losing to McIntyre. Corbin claimed that he was on his yacht this week and looked at what type of man he’s become. Corbin then blamed Madcap Moss for his loss to McIntyre because he climbed on the ring apron and distracted.

tMadcap apologized but Corbin accused Moss of making everything about himself since winning the Battle Royal. The crowd started to chant “Madcap Moss!” and Corbin told Moss that he was getting too big for his suspenders. Corbin said Moss’ place was to tell him a joke. Moss said “what do you call me when I’m such a bonehead and cost you a match, Madcap Loss”. Madcap laughed like a goof and Corbin said in silence. Corbin demanded that Madcap Moss tell him a funny joke like his job depends on it, because it does.

Moss “wondered what do you call a guy who treats his friends like garbage and dresses like a funeral for Tommy Bahama? Happy Corbin”. Moss then laughed like a goof again and Corbin attacked him. Madcap Moss battled back and hurled Corbin around the ring. Madcap chased Corbin to the outside but Happy sent him into the barricade. Moss bounced Corbin’s face off the announce table over and over before rolling him into the ring. Madcap Clotheslined Happy Corbin out of the ring and posed on the turnbuckle to end the segment.

McIntyre Won Via Count Out, Lacey Evans Promo

Drew McIntyre battled Sami Zayn tonight on SmackDown. McIntyre kicked Sami’s ass for the few minutes to start off the action. Sami tried to leave but McIntyre caught him on the entrance ramp. McIntyre carried Sami back down to the ring and went for the Claymore but Zayn rolled out of the ring again. Sami then ran away through the crowd to end the match in a count out. It was announced that Sami Zayn will face Drew McIntyre again next week.

Lacey Evans returned to WWE tonight with a promo. Lacey spoke of her childhood and her father’s struggle with addiction. Evans noted that she hasn’t had an easy path like other superstars but that is what makes her different. Lacey added that she is a mother, a United States marine, and that does not make her better than any of other superstars, but they damn sure aren’t better than her.

“That doesn’t make me better than any of these other superstars, but they damn sure ain’t better than me.” @LaceyEvansWWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/vR740CUYcR — WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2022

Liv Morgan def. Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks squared off against Liv Morgan tonight on SmackDown. Naomi joined commentary for the match. Liv controlled the action early and beat Banks down in the corner. Morgan climbed to the middle turnbuckle and connected with a Dropkick. Banks battled back and knocked Liv to the outside as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Banks rolled up Morgan for a near fall but Liv responded with a Codebreaker and both superstars fell to the mat. Natalya and Shayna Baszler were then shown backstage watching a monitor at an impossible angle. Banks connected with a Superplex but Liv rolled through into a cover for the pinfall victory.

Roman Reigns Wants The Usos To Go After The RAW Tag Titles

Undisputed Universal WWE Champion Roman Reigns came to the ring with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Paul Heyman. Reigns said that SmackDown & the Universal Championship wasn’t enough so he took the WWE Championship and Monday Night RAW from “Cowboy Brock Lesnar“.

Roman claimed that there’s not much else for him to do now because he’s done it all. Reigns stated that there is still plenty left for The Bloodline to achieve. Roman said he’s just one man with two titles, and they are two men with two titles, and that is not enough. The Usos vowed to go after the RAW Tag Team Championships and unify the tag titles as well.

Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted and danced his way to the ring. Reigns said he was a loving and compassionate Tribal Chief and apologized for Rick Boogs getting hurt. Roman offered some of “this Bloodline love” and gave Nakamura a hug. The Usos then leveled Shinsuke Nakamura with a couple superkicks.