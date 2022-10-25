Laredo Kid Undergoes Emergency Surgery – AAA Issue Statement

Impact Wrestling and AAA star Laredo Kid is out indefinitely after having to undergo emergency surgery this week.

Laredo Kid (real name unknown) made his Impact debut in 2017 and returned to the promotion last year.

In 2019, he also made a one-off appearance for AEW, replacing PAC and teaming with the Lucha Bros. to face The Elite.

On the March 24, 2021, episode of AEW Dynamite, Kid returned to AEW, again teaming with the Lucha Bros.

The Injury

On Instagram, a statement on Kid’s account confirmed that he had to undergo “emergency surgery” following a show in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico.

The statement did not specify what kind of surgery Kid required, but that “due to the severity of what happened the recovery time is not yet known.”

The full statement, translated into English, is as follows.

“I don’t know how or where to start with this news — Yesterday unfortunately @laredokidpro had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital after finishing the fight for the championship in Monterrey. He had to undergo early morning emergency surgery. GAD a little while ago was aware and aware of his situation to alert family + closest friends.

Hopefully in the next few hours, days your situation improves and becomes stable —- Fans, promoters, friends, family and colleagues of Laredo, I will try to keep up with messages and be able to reply to most. * Promoters / events * with dates scheduled in the following months — due to the severity of what happened the recovery time is not yet known, any questions or comments I will be answering msgs, emails, for the time being avoid calls.

Thank you very much to Taurus, Roberto, Abraham, Jorge and AAA for being there all morning and to my closest people thank you for the support — Send your good vibes, prayers and energy so that I can soon get out of this.”

AAA Statement

Kid worked for AAA for years, before departing in 2011 to work on the Mexican independent scene.

In a statement of their own (translated by PW Insider) AAA said that Kid had been suffering from abdominal pain.

At the end of our event Campeonato Showcenter on October 23, 2022, Laredo Kid was attended to by medical personnel upon presenting severe abdominal pain. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be looked at and to find a diagnosis.

After midnight on Monday, October 24, he underwent surgery with positive results.

He is currently stable and under medical supervision.

We will continue to provide updated information as we receive it from his doctors.”

We here at SEScoops wish Laredo Kid a full and speedy recovery.