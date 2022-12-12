Latest on When William Regal is Returning to WWE & His Expected Role

William Regal is set to leave AEW and return to WWE starting in the new year.

On last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Regal cut his final AEW promo in a pre-taped video where he explained why he turned on Jon Moxley at Full Gear to side with MJF by costing Moxley the AEW World Heavyweight Title.

Regal said that he was teaching the last lesson to the Blackpool Combat Club – to keep eyes in the back of their head.

(via AEW)

According to a report by Pwinsider.com, Regal has officially come to terms on his new deal with WWE, and is set to start in the new year. Per the report, Regal will have a Vice President position in the company upon his return, although there has been no word on his official title or role.

Last week during the ROH Final Battle media call, AEW/ROH President Tony Khan explained his reason why he let William Regal leave AEW and return to WWE, which was due to Regal asking the company not to renew his existing deal so he could go back to NXT to be with his son who currently wrestles as Charles Dempsey.

Regal’s AEW departure has a clause that he would not be able to appear in an on-screen role for WWE upon his return.