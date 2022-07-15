Latest Update on Io Shirai’s WWE Status

There’s been plenty of rumblings on the future of Io Shirai and a new update has surfaced.

It was recently reported by Dave Meltzer that Shirai was “pretty much gone” from WWE. The Japanese star has been on the NXT brand since Nov. 2018.

Despite being considered one of the premier female talents in the world regardless of promotion, she simply has not been given a chance on the main roster. This is said to have caused frustration with Io.

For what it’s worth, Shirai did seemingly respond to Dave’s report with the following Tweet:

What’s Going on With Io Shirai?

(via WWE)

In a follow-up, Dave Meltzer took to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter to provide an update on the situation between Io Shirai and WWE.

The report notes that those within NXT were under the impression that Shirai would be leaving WWE to return to STARDOM in Japan. With that said, those close to Shirai are led to believe that she would sign a new WWE contract if she’s brought up to the main roster.

The report also noted that Io has been training at the WWE Performance Center as she’s ready to return to the ring soon following an injury.

It’s been said that WWE has an offer for Io Shirai on the table but whether or not that’s for the main roster is unknown at this time.

We’ll keep you posted on the latest updates involving Io Shirai and WWE.