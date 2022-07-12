WWE Superstar “Pretty Much Gone” From The Company

One WWE superstar is on her way out of the company.

Departures are nothing new in the wrestling industry. Talents come and go all the time.

In some cases, the departure is due to a release or the company wouldn’t renew a contract. In others, the star in question simply wanted to move on.

It appears to be the latter in this situation.

Io Shirai Likely Done With WWE

(via WWE)

There’s been a lot of rumblings about the future of Io Shirai. Reports had claimed that Shirai’s WWE deal is set to expire and she wants to return home to Japan.

In an update, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio noted that Io is “pretty much gone” from WWE.

It isn’t hard to see what Io would be in store for if she returns to Japan. She had been a top star under the Stardom promotion and would be welcomed back with open arms if that’s the path she chooses.

Shirai addressed this latest report about her future on Tuesday afternoon:

Io Shirai was last seen in action at the NXT Stand & Deliver show back in April. She’s been out due to an injury but is expected to be back in the ring soon.

The question is, can she been written off WWE TV, or was Stand and Deliver her last appearance with the company?