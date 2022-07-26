Latest on When Edge is Expected to Return

This week’s Raw saw the red brand return to Madison Square Garden, but this was hardly the only notable aspect of the show.

The show also served as the go-home Raw before this Saturday’s Summerslam, and marked 20 years since the WWE debut of Rey Mysterio.

Behind the scenes, this week’s Raw was also the first episode of the show in the post-Vince McMahon era.

Edge Doesn’t Show

In the week running up to this week’s Raw, it was reported that Edge would be returning to TV after being betrayed and attacked by The Judgment Day last month.

According to Fightful Select, plans were put in place for Edge to return on Raw, and the company went as far as to have “travel set for him into town.”

It was later reported that “at least one element” of those travel accommodations had been canceled, and Edge did not appear on the show.

When will Edge Return to WWE TV?

For weeks, WWE has been teasing the return of Edge in a series of cryptic vignettes.

While none of the videos have stated they are meant for Edge, fans have deduced that they relate to the WWE Hall of Famer given the imagery and references to some of Edge’s biggest feuds.

After not showing up on Raw, the belief now is that Edge will return at this Saturday’s Summerslam Premium Live Event instead.

On Raw, a match between The Judgment Day and the Mysterios was announced, and the no-disqualification will allow Edge to interfere.