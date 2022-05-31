Lee Moriarty Speaks Out After Infant Nephew Passes Away

AEW’s Lee Moriarty has suffered a horrible family tragedy.
Sadly, his infant nephew passed away on Sunday. Moriarty took to social media to release a statement. Moriarty posted a statement on his Twitter which relieved the tragedy.
Moriarty said:
“My nephew was 1 years old and his life was taken in a drive-by yesterday. I don’t share things from my personal life often but he deserves to be acknowledged for the great person he was growing to become. Miss you.
I’m muting this and I’d prefer no messages. Thank you.”
Throughout the United States, gun violence continues to be a persistent and continuous problem.
Following the murders of several children and teachers at a school in Uvalde, Texas, many performers across the wrestling landscape spoke out against gun violence.
SEScoops sends our deepest condolences to Lee and his family.