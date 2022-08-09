Lex Luger Was a “Jack*ss” to Work With Claims WWE Hall of Famer

In 1995, after three years with the WWF, Lex Luger returned to WCW, appearing on the debut episode of WCW Monday Nitro.

On the show’s 100th episode, Luger would capture the WCW World Championship, dethroning ‘Hollywood’ Hulk Hogan.

As a huge star, Luger worked with several people in WCW but did not impress Eric Bischoff.

When Luger returned to WCW, Bischoff was running the show and continues to have a negative opinion about the former World Champion.

During the Busted Open podcast, Bischoff said that Luger didn’t treat those around him with respect and focused solely on himself (via Sportskeeda.)

“I watched how he carried himself, number one, and how he treated other people, and that’s what turned me off because he was just so focused on himself. That was my perception because I didn’t know Lex.

“I just thought, man, this cat’s a jack*ss!” Eric Bischoff on working with Lex Luger in WCW

“So you only know what you see, which is, you know, something I’m working on every single day, not to judge people by my first impressions. But I didn’t have that frame of mind at the time, so I just thought, man, this cat’s a jack*ss!”

Bischoff added that he doesn’t ever want to do anything again with Luger, but admitted that ‘The Narcissist’ was “never unprofessional.

Luger stayed with WCW until the company folded in 2001 and the WWF chose not to sign him.