Blair Davenport & Chase U’s Riley Osborne Get Married

SmackDown Superstar Blair Davenport and Chase U’s Riley Osborne have tied the knot after two years of dating, the couple confirmed this week. On Instagram, Davenport shared some photos from the couple’s special day. Several names from the world of wrestling took to the comments to share their excitement about the news.

Davenport and Osborne began dating in 2022 and in August, Davenport would comment on an Instagram post of her future husband, saying she’d “Met the love of my life.” Davenport announced on her Instagram page in December 2023 that she and Osborne were engaged.

- Advertisement -

The wedding of Osborne and Davenport comes during a landmark week for Riley’s allies in Chase U. At the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con, fans have caught their first glimpse of Chase U action figures from Mattel. The three figures include faction leader Andre Chase as well as Thea Hail.

Wrestling Couples

Love has certainly been in the air in 2024, with several wrestling couples taking massive leaps in their respective relationships. In May, AEW’s Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker tied the knot. Soho is currently out of action after sharing at an AEW event that she is pregnant. The following month, WWE and AEW collided as Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews in a black wedding. This month, Angelo Dawkins married his wife Grace in a ceremony officiated by none other than Montez Ford.

- Advertisement -

We here at SE Scoops would like to offer our congratulations to the happy couple.