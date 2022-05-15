Lio Rush Returns At NJPW Capital Collision

Lio Rush is back and he’s ready to take the NJPW junior heavyweight division by storm.

Just before the co-main event of NJPW Capital Collision in Washington, Rush made his way to the ring in a surprise appearance.

Rush addressed the crowd in DC and admitted he is not medically cleared to compete. With that said, he made it clear that he’ll eventually be good to go.

When he does return, he’ll compete in the junior heavyweight division.

Lio Rush stuck around and did commentary for the tag team match between Kazuchika Okada and Rocky Romero vs. Jay White and Hikuleo.

Here’s footage of Rush’s return: