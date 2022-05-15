Saturday, May 14, 2022
HomeNewsNJPW News

Lio Rush Returns At NJPW Capital Collision

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Lio Rush
(via NJPW)
Latest Wrestling News

Lio Rush is back and he’s ready to take the NJPW junior heavyweight division by storm.

Just before the co-main event of NJPW Capital Collision in Washington, Rush made his way to the ring in a surprise appearance.

Rush addressed the crowd in DC and admitted he is not medically cleared to compete. With that said, he made it clear that he’ll eventually be good to go.

When he does return, he’ll compete in the junior heavyweight division.

Lio Rush stuck around and did commentary for the tag team match between Kazuchika Okada and Rocky Romero vs. Jay White and Hikuleo.

Here’s footage of Rush’s return:

Related Articles
Related Articles

SEScoops is leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.
Follow us: FacebookTwitterInstagram / YouTube / Google News