NJPW Capital Collision Live Results: Four-Way IWGP United States Title Match

The time has arrived for NJPW Capital Collision.

Capital Collision will take place inside the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. This card is heavily stacked and will feature a four-way match for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. Titleholder Hiroshi Tanahashi will defend against Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay, and Juice Robinson.

We’ve also got Tomohiro Ishii taking on AEW star Eddie Kingston. Another AEW wrestler, Brody King, will be in action as he meets Minoru Suzuki.

“Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada will be in tag team action tonight. He’ll be joined by Rocky Romero to take on Jay White and Hikuleo. Trent Beretta was supposed to team with Okada but he was forced off the card due to COVID-19.

The action starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on FITE TV in the United States. Keep refreshing this page for live quick results below: