“Loyal” – Jay Lethal has Zero Plans to Ever Leave All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling‘s Jay Lethal is going to be sticking with the company for the long haul according to recent comments by Lethal himself.

Lethal debuted for AEW one year ago at the Full Gear 2021 Pay-Per-View and has aligned himself with Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh.

Before arriving in AEW, Lethal competed for Ring of Honor and holds the record for the most combined days as Ring of Honor World Champion.

Staying in AEW

Lethal is a well-traveled wrestler, having competed in AEW, ROH, and Impact Wrestling, among other smaller promotions.

Now that he’s with AEW though, Lethal is ready to settle down, as he told Kurt Angle on the Olympian’s podcast.

“I’ll be at AEW until the company closes, they let me go, or they fire me, because, to me, in wrestling, if I’m going to put my body, my life, and my career on the line for you, I’ve got to appreciate and love you. There is some bond between us and I’m going to try my hardest to not ever break that bond.”

Lethal has certainly been booked prominently since arriving in AEW, and will compete at this weekend’s Full Gear event.

The man once called Black Machismo will team with Jeff Jarrett to face Darby Allin and Sting in Double-J’s AEW in-ring debut.

What Could Have Been…

Lethal is happy with his role in AEW, but is aware that things could have been much different.

Speaking about his sense of loyalty, Lethal believes he would not have tried to leave either Ring of Honor or Impact had things been different.

“My dad and I have always talked about being loyal and wrestling and not just going to the highest bidder.”

“I would have been in IMPACT Wrestling, I believe, to this day if they didn’t let me go. Ring of Honor, if they didn’t close down, I would still be wrestling for them to this day.” Jay Lethal.

In late 2021, Ring of Honor temporarily ceased operations due to costs, and resurfaced in March 2022, now owned by AEW President Tony Khan.

h/t – eWrestlingNews