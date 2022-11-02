Madcap Moss Reveals WrestleMania 39 Dream Opponent

Madcap Moss knows exactly who he’d like to wrestle against at WrestleMania 39 next year.

Since his days as the goofy sidekick to Baron Corbin have come to an end, Moss begun his journey as a singles competitor in WWE. He’s found quite a bit of success since, winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

However, Moss is now seeking his very own “WrestleMania moment.” The SmackDown star appeared on “WWE Deutschland” recently and discussed next year’s WrestleMania 39 show from California.

In regards to who he’d potentially like to share the ring with at the show. Moss didn’t hesitate to name the current “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn.

“Sami Zayn, the Honorary Uce,” Madcap Moss said. “I just can’t decide how I feel about him because I just can’t take my eyes off of him. He’s so entertaining.

“But, at the time, I have my fist balled up every time I watch him and I just want to punch him right in the face at the same time … Either way he’s an unbelievable performer, you know, all craziness aside he’s one of the best on the mic, in the ring.

“You know what he did this past year at WrestleMania with Johnny, Johnny Knoxville, how fun was that match? An absolutely all time match right there.”

Moss went on to praise Zayn and the current work he’s doing on SmackDown, claiming the Bloodline member is “firing on all cylinders” at the moment.

“It feels like he is his own performer that is, every little movement he makes, every face he makes, you know, the way he talks is unique to him and it feels like a unique performance each and every week,” Moss said.

“I think he’s firing on all cylinders and I don’t think there is anyone who is more entertaining than Sami Zayn right now.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.