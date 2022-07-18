Madcap Moss Says Baron Corbin ‘Rubbed People The Wrong Way’ In NXT

Baron Corbin has an old school mentality of wrestling. He is not worried so much about impressing the audience with high flying moves. When Corbin is in the ring, he is more concerned with putting a good story and making everything he does mean more. Per Madcap Moss, this business approach rubbed some people the wrong way in NXT.

The young star recently had an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character. Speaking about his early interactions with Baron Corbin, Moss revealed that they became friends during Corbin’s NXT days. Though he also mentioned how The Lone Wolf’s mentality rubbed some people the wrong way:

“He was in NXT when I first got there, and honestly, me and him were always real cool. We weren’t super close. But he, you know, he rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. I actually appreciated his take on the business. It was just a very business-like approach. When he went up to the main roster, I really started to admire his work. The more I learned about what we did. Just the way he worked, the way he got the most out of everything that he did, the way he protected his finish all of these things.”

‘I Had No Idea’: Madcap Moss

Madcap Moss went on to join Corbin on SmackDown. This pairing helped him finally find his footing in the main roster. Speaking about how it all came together, Moss revealed that he only found out about it the day before:

“I was thoroughly entertained by the broke Corbin stuff. I had no idea that they were thinking about putting me with him or anything like that. I actually was training at the Performance Center, kind of finishing up my rehab. They told me then that I was gonna do, they had me flying out to SmackDown for a dark match. Then the day before, they told me that I’m actually gonna be debuting with Corbin.”

