Main Roster WWE Superstars Returning to NXT 2.0 Tonight

WWE has announced two main roster Superstars are headed to Orlando for tonight’s NXT 2.0 broadcast on the USA Network.

Raw Superstars Nikki A.S.H and Doudrop will be back in NXT to battle Toxic Attraction. This match is being set up after Toxic Attraction cost Nikki and Doudrop the NXT Women’s tag team titles in their match against Katana Chance & Kayden Carter at Worlds Collide.

The Scottish duo didn’t realize they had issues with Toxic Attraction, but they now plan to make Toxic Attraction wish they’d never stuck their noses in their business.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 broadcast will also feature:

Ricochet vs. Trick Williams

JD McDonagh vs. Wes Lee

Axiom and Nathan Frazer will kick off their Best of Three series

Meiko Satomura vs. Roxanne Perez

WWE has been teasing that Nikki A.S.H. will be losing the ‘super hero’ gimmick. More on that story below: