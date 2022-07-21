Major AEW Star Returns From Injury

The misfortunate for AEW may be turning a corner as a major star has made his return.

This week’s episode of Dynamite is taking place inside Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. The main event will be a Barbed Wire Everywhere match between Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho.

The Jericho Appreciation Society will be suspended above the ring inside a shark cage.

Also featured on the show at the end of the opening hour of Dynamite was an unannounced return.

Jungle Boy is Back

Since Jungle Boy was put out of commission after suffering an injury at Road Rager, Christian Cage seemed to have manipulated Luchasaurus.

In storyline, Christian injured Jungle Boy with a post-match attack that ended in a Conchairto.

The reality is, Jungle Boy suffered a legit injury during his AEW World Tag Team Title ladder match against The Young Bucks.

While Christian thought he had Luchasaurus under control, it was all a ruse. Jungle Boy returned on the July 20 episode of Dynamite to confront Christian Cage and Luchasaurus did not stand in his way.

Jungle Boy ended up chasing Christian off into the crowd.

Look who's back, with chair in hand: it's Jungle Boy! And Luchasaurus looks torn! #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/9ZwHHLybTC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022