AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Week 2 Live Results & Discussion (7/20/22)

AEW Dynamite aired live from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. It was week 2 of Fyter Fest.

Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta def. Best Friends

Brody King def. Darby Allin

Brody King battled Darby Allin in the first match of the night. King connected with a slam and followed it up with a Senton for a two count. Allin battled back and went for a Crossbody but Brody swatted him away. King whipped Allin around like he was nothing and Allin fell out of the ring. Brody dominated the next few minutes before Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Allin caught Brody with a Suicide Dive and knocked the big man down. Back in the ring, Allin hit a Splash in the corner and went for another one but Brody locked in a Sleeper. King then got Allin in the Tree of Woe and delivered a couple of chops.

King followed it up with a massive Powerslam into the turnbuckle. Allin escaped to the apron and went for a Stunner but Brody choked him out before dropping him to the floor. The referee began counting but Darby made it back into the ring at the last moment. Brody immediately planted him with the Gonzo Bomb for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Brody started choking Darby until Sting made his way down the entrance ramp. The lights went out and Malakai Black was in the ring with Sting. The two had a stare down before Brody King choked him out from behind. Miro then joined the party and came down the entrance ramp with a pair of shades on. Miro stopped halfway and stared at House of Black in the ring to end the segment.

Blackpool Combat Club vs. Best Friends

Best Friends (Trent & Chuck Taylor) battled AEW Interim Champion Jon Moxley and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta of Blackpool Combat Club. William Regal and Orange Cassidy joined commentary for the match.

Moxley and Trent started off the action. Jon connected with a Dragon Screw and then tagged in Wheeler. Yuta and Chuck then battled in the ring. Chuck leveled Wheeler with a shoulder tackle and Best Friends were in control as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Trent went for a springboard move but the Interim AEW Champion was ready and countered into a Cutter for a near fall. Chuck and Wheeler tagged in and Taylor whipped Yuta into the turnbuckle. Wheeler bounced off and then got Taylor into a cradle for the pinfall victory.

Jungle Boy Returned & Chased Christian Cage Through The Crowd

Christian Cage & Luchasaurus battled Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) tonight on Dynamite. Luchasaurus beat Pillman Jr. down to start off the action. Griff tagged in and hit a couple of forearms to the face. Pillman Jr. delivered a Superkick but Lucharaurus shrugged it off and responded with a shoulder tackle. Luchasaurus hit Varsity Blonds with a couple of Chokeslams but Cage asked to be tagged in. Cage then got the cover and posed by himself over Varsity Blonds.

After the match, Jungle Boy returned and made his way down the entrance ramp with a steel chair. Luchasaurus stood in the way and then steppped aside. Jungle Boy got in the ring but Cage sprinted away. Cage sprinted through the crowd and up the stairs. Jungle Boy got close but Christian was able to slip away.

Ricky Starks Retained The FTW Championship

Ricky Starks defended the FTW Championship against Cole Karter tonight on Dynamite. The FTW Champion dominated the action early as Dynamite went to a commercial break. Cole was recently known as Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan in NXT. Karter connected with a Cutter and climbed to the top rope. Cole went for a 450 Splash but Starks got out of the way. Ricky then leveled Karter with a Spear for the pinfall victory. Ricky Starks is still the FTW Champion.